Social media useful to raise voice for rights : Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry predicted on Monday that " social media would soon become the main formal media due to its popularity among masses, he had more than 22 lac followers on his personal twitter account.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel he said that social media was in access of almost every other individual, adding common man could raise his voice for his rights and things could get noticed easily.

Otherwise the formal electronic and print media had full fledged mechanism to check the authenticity of news before disseminating it, he mentioned.

"I don't mind memes against me rather I take it as a feedback to move in a right way besides the PTI's leadership is being accountable on daily basis", he stated.

Moreover the idle group of opponents took an active part in criticizing the government, he said.

While commenting on social media usage in modern times he said it was a new challenge for the whole society to keep a moderate balance between using social media and performing family obligations.

He informed that he personally monitor his own account whereas party's social media accounts are being looked after by the PTI media cell.

Though one could not deny the importance of internet in current era but it had ruined the already dying book reading trend, adding reading a book could open one's mind which definitely internet can't do, he said.