Social media users call out to support Kashmiris against Indian oppression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :With recent misadventure of Indian Government of revoking the constitutional provisions that give Indian-occupied Kashmir special rights, social media users epically twitteratis came up with a number of hashtags in solidarity with the people of the valley.

Face of conflicts has changed in this age of technology as Kashmir conflict was gaining immense support on social media not only from Pakistan but across the globe including the other side of border.

Various hashtags such as #RedForKashmir, #BleedForKashmir, #StandWithKashmir and #ModiKillingKashmiris #KashmirUnderThreat, were top trends on social media especially on twitter as people from around the world expressing their unflinching support despite complete communication clampdown in the occupied region.

People who were standing behind the just struggle of Kashmirirs against Indian atrocities in the valley were not only from Pakistan but many sane Indians were also raising their voice against their own government.

Pro-Indian Kashmiri politician and President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, also took it to twitter saying, "today the people of Jammu & Kashmir who reposed their faith in institutions of India like parliament & Supreme Court feel defeated & betrayed. By dismembering the state & fraudulently taking away what is rightfully & legally ours, they have further complicated the Kashmir dispute".

A Sweden based Indian professor and researcher Ashok Swain wrote on his twitter account, "Those claiming that the scrapping of Article 370 will integrate Kashmir with India should know that the Article 370 is the one which was integrating Kashmir with India. Without it accession has become an occupation".

Many Pakistani celebrities also called India out for repealing Article 370 from Kashmir asking the global community to pay heed to the matter on international forums such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Famous actor and activisit Hamza Ali Abbasi on his twitter account said,"Heartbreaking to see most of the stuff some Indians are posting about Kashmiris! The hateful mocking, the humiliating jokes! The more you oppress, the more closer Kashmir is getting to freedom Insha Allah".

Many Pakistanis on Facebook and Twitter had changed their display picture to a bright red colour after a call to action under the hashtag #RedForKashmir started making rounds.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India's government deemed the move as an attempt to weaken the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.