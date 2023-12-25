Social media users celebrates 147th birth anniversary of 'Jinnah', posted inspiring Quotes to pay tribute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) On the 147th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Pakistani nation shared Quaid's inspiring quotes and photos from his speeches on Monday to express their respect and love for Jinnah, who fought selflessly for the Muslims of undivided India and laid the foundations of a new country, Pakistan.

"Social media users, while paying rich tributes, had posted messages on various platforms commemorating his sacrifices and struggles in achieving a separate homeland for the Muslim population," said a report aired by the ptv news channel.

Social media is the best opportunity for students because it provides a good platform for learning and knowing about the historical struggle of the founder of the nation, said a teacher.

Pakistanis, including various politicians and celebrities, also posted heartfelt messages for Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp groups, and Instagram posts, said a citizen.

Thanks indeed, Sir, for your diligent efforts in making a beautiful and independent homeland for us, said a Facebook user while sharing the post. On his anniversary, we remember the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, with respect and gratitude, according to another post on Twitter.

"There is no power on Earth that can undo Pakistan," said a politician while sharing his views on Twitter. Let’s pay real tribute to Quaid-e-Azam by making Pakistan as per his dream and vision, said an Instagram post shared by a celebrity.

Happy birthday to one of the most extraordinary, brave, and incorruptible men in the history of the world, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said a user in a Facebook post while sharing a video of his speech. A true leader who sacrificed everything for Pakistan. May we all play our part in the growth, stability, and progress of our beloved country, said a student in a Twitter post.