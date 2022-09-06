UrduPoint.com

Social Media Users Pay Tribute To Nation's Heroes On Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Social media users pay tribute to nation's heroes on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Social media users from all walks of life on Tuesday while using multiple platforms of social media have shared videos and pictures to paid glowing tributes to armed forces in recognition of the martyrs who rendered sacrifices for their motherland's defence.

On September 6, 1965, the Pakistani armed forces stood strong against the enemy who challenged the nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

I salute the valiant jawan in Pakistan's armed forces, we shall forever remain indebted to each of you for your unmatched services to the nation, said a Instagram user while sharing his post.

"We salute to the defenders and martyrs of Pakistan. They fight to protect the motherland from threat .Pakistan Zindabad," said a patriotic girl while sharing her post on facebook.

Some memorable pictures from 1965 war, we salute our brave soldiers who fought for the nation, said another user on Twitter.

Let's remember those who protect our borders and because of whom we can sleep safe at nights, said a youngster while sharing 1965 heros' pictures on twitter.

Proud of our armed forces & salute the resilience, commitment and bravery of our soldiers who continue to work day & night to protect us and our beautiful Pakistan, said a journalist on facebook post.

Our Pakistan Army in 1965 war had fought hard and attained peace, it was now time to look to the country's prosperity and development, said a whatsapp group while paying tributes to nation heroes.

"Our army is our pride", said a whatsapp status.

A politician while sharing post on twitter expressed that our brave heroes "not only repelled the (Indian) attack but showed them what freedom means to us".

A celebrity while paying tribute said that we salute and respect for the Shuhudas and Ghazis of our motherland.

