Social media users pays rich tributes to 'Jinnah' on his 73rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Social media users through various platforms have paid rich tributes to 'Father of the Nation' Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary who breathed his last on September 11, 1948.

Pakistani nation, through social media posts, shared Quaid inspiring golden quotes from his speeches and paid tribute to his freedom struggle for separate homeland.

The best way to pay homage to the Jinnah was to follow his motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline, said a Instagram user while sharing post, private news channel reported.

The best tributes to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary was that every Pakistani should work hard in his own field and to make the country a progressive Muslims welfare state, said another user of facebook in his post.

Our brave hero Quaid had not only struggled for Pakistan but also took practical steps to determine basic contours of polity and good governance, shared in Whatsapp group.

A social media user said Jinnah was a "visionary leader".

Sharing old pictures of the Jinnah, a user said the true struggle of the great leader "made it possible that we live in an independent" country.

"May Allah bless our Quaid's soul and may we be able to imbibe and practice the many lessons he taught us all throughout his great life #QuaidDay," said anotheruser of twitter.