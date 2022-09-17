Social media users play vital role to highlight Kashmir cause: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has said that social media users could play a vital role to highlight the Kashmir cause.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the AJK Prime Minister expressed these views in his special message with reference to the social media policy of the Azad Kashmir government.

He said"Social media users can also play a significant role in promoting tourism and projecting soft image of AJK."Underlining the growing importance of digital media, he said"It is imperative to pay attention to social media to fight the fifth-generation war."