Social Mobilisers Making Efforts To Highlight Importance Of Cleanliness

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Community Mobilisation Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Friday organised cleanliness awareness activities in different Mosques of the provincial capital before 'Juma' prayer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Community Mobilisation Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Friday organised cleanliness awareness activities in different Mosques of the provincial capital before 'Juma' prayer.

According to LWMC sources, social mobilisers of LWMC mobilisation wing were making all-out efforts to highlight importance of cleanliness among the people.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that cleanliness messages were being spread in educational institutions, commercial markets, parks and even on roads.

She appealed to people to play their role for maintaining neat and clean environment in the city.

