Social mobilizers providing awareness about garbage collection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Teams comprising social mobilizer are providing awareness about importance of cleaning in Korangi and South districts from door to door, schools, colleges, shops and hotels.

The awareness is being created on the direction of Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Zubair Ahmed Channa, said a statement on Tuesday.

The people are being told that everyone has to fulfill responsibility and as being a responsible citizen, instead of keeping garbage in the open, give it to the staff of or keep it in the dustbin of SSWMB.

During the awareness campaign, the SSWMB team and a private company team delivered awareness messages through pamphlets in homes, schools, colleges, shops, restaurants, hotels, and through loudspeakers.