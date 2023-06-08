UrduPoint.com

Social Organisation Office-bearers Take Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Social organisation office-bearers take oath

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of a social organisation, Bardasht, was held at a local hotel here on Thursday.

Organisation's President Malik Abid Hussain, Chairperson Executive Committee Munazza Anwar Gowindi, Senior Vice-President Dr Attiqa Rehan, Secretary General Tariq Awan, Finance Secretary Amanatullah and others took the oath.

President District Bar Association Sargodha Rana Zafar Yaseen was the chief guest at the ceremony, who took oath from the office-bearers.

Bardasht Punjab Chairman Executive Committee Abdul Waheed Chugtai, Regional Coordinator Sheikh Nasir Ahmad, Director Public Relations Sargodha Chaudhry Shahzad Virk, General Secretary District Bar Syed Zameerul Hassan Sherazi, Station Director Radio Pakistan Malik Ghulam Abbas Awan, Professor (retd) Dr Haroonur-Rasheed Tabbasum and others were also present.

President Sargodha Bar Rana Zafar Yasin said there was great need for promoting tolerance in society now. He congratulated the newly elected officials of Bardasht organisation and hoped that they would follow the rule of tolerance. Bardasht President Malik Abid Hussain Awan said intolerance had hollowed the roots of society, and no one was ready to listen to others.

He said that seminars would be organised under the aegis of Bardasht and the scope of social and welfare activities would also be expanded.

The office-bearers thanked the participants in the event and informed them in detail about their future plans.

