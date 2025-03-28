Social Organization Distributes Rations To Deserving Individuals
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Qatar Charity, a social organization, distributed Ramazan and Eid rations to deserving individuals at the Recruitment Training Center (RTC) Ground Mosque in Latifabad.
According to a press release, on this occasion, the Manager of Qatar Charity Sajad Khan and his team members were also present.
Principal of the Training Center Abdul Aziz Burero expressed that in these times of rising inflation, bringing joy to the faces of the poor and needy was certainly a noble deed, and the distribution of rations among the deserving was commendable.
The Manager of Qatar Charity Sajad Khan highlighted that the organization had been serving the poor and marginalized communities for a long time and today they were distributing these goods to include the underprivileged in the Eid celebrations. He further added that the charity's welfare efforts were ongoing in other districts of the province as well.
Officials from various departments and deserving individuals were also present on the occasion.
