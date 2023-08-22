Open Menu

Social Organization Expressed Disappointment Over Unavailability Of Text Books In Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Social organization expressed disappointment over unavailability of text books in schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :An urgent meeting of the Shah Latif Social Welfare Society was held under the chairmanship of its President Habib Ahmed Qureshi in his office.

The meeting strongly expressed disappointment over the unavailability of textbooks in schools in Hyderabad and Latifabad.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Syed Mustafa Rizvi, Masood Ahmed Khoro, Ghulam Rasool Korai, Legal Advisor Muhammad Amin Jalindhari and others.

Addressing the meeting, Habib Ahmed Qureshi said that schools were not provided textbooks and like every year, this year also only 100 books were being provided in all the schools where there were 700 children enrolled.

The participants of the meeting appealed to the caretaker prime minister, Sindh chief minister and other concerned officials to take immediate action against the responsible authorities for this negligence and to ensure the prompt provision of books to the schools.

