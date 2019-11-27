UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Organization Tries To Block President Arif Alvi Protocol

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Social organization tries to block President Arif Alvi protocol

Social organization FIXIT tried to block President Arif Alvi protocol during its campaign against VIP protocol

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Social organization FIXIT tried to block President Arif Alvi protocol during its campaign against VIP protocol. .According to media reports, FIXIT team made by Tehreek e Insaf member of National Assembly Alamgir Khan Mehsood has launched campaign against VIP protocol.

Fixit social organization members tried to stop Arif Alvi protocol near Mohammad Ali society then traffic police kept pleading them to stop.Fixit Karachi president Saddaqat Ali has made viral the film of stopping protocol of President Arif Alvi saying in video " President should be ashamed that before election they made tall claims and after coming into power they are pursuing VIP movement.

Related Topics

Karachi Election National Assembly Police Film And Movies Traffic Alamgir Media Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$63.92 pb Tuesd ..

21 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

11 minutes ago

Zaireen Policy to be sent to federal cabinet for a ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Ye ..

11 minutes ago

Shah Hussain climbs to 39th spot in Olympic Rankin ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.