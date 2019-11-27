Social organization tries to block President Arif Alvi protocol

Social organization FIXIT tried to block President Arif Alvi protocol during its campaign against VIP protocol

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Social organization FIXIT tried to block President Arif Alvi protocol during its campaign against VIP protocol. .According to media reports, FIXIT team made by Tehreek e Insaf member of National Assembly Alamgir Khan Mehsood has launched campaign against VIP protocol.

Fixit social organization members tried to stop Arif Alvi protocol near Mohammad Ali society then traffic police kept pleading them to stop.Fixit Karachi president Saddaqat Ali has made viral the film of stopping protocol of President Arif Alvi saying in video " President should be ashamed that before election they made tall claims and after coming into power they are pursuing VIP movement.