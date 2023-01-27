UrduPoint.com

Social Organizations Hold Protest Against Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:21 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :A protest was held, here on Friday, by various social organizations against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Samaji Itehad, Bhai Khan Welfare Association and Tanzerm Khadim Insaniyat jointly organized protest demonstrations outside Hyderabad Press Club.

The protesters carrying placards chanted slogans against the Swedish government for the act of desecration of the Holy book of islam.

Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said that they cannot tolerate the desecration of the Holy Quran under any circumstances as it hurts the sentiments of millions of Muslims.

They said that the government should take necessary steps in this regard so that no such conspiracy could take place in the future.

He further said that Muslims should immediately boycott all the products of Sweden to prove that they were all united.

