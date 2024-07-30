Social orginazation holds awareness program to check climate change

Social organization Green Impact Movement orginazed seminar on awareness to check climate change and save the biodiversity on Tuesday in Sir Shahnawaz Memorial Library Larkana with the support of Pakistan Youth Biodiversity Network

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Social organization Green Impact Movement orginazed seminar on awareness to check climate change and save the biodiversity on Tuesday in Sir Shahnawaz Memorial library Larkana with the support of Pakistan Youth Biodiversity Network.

On this occasion, coordinator Haseeb Chandio, provincial leader Muhammad Urs, district leader Atiq Chandio, Naeem Ahmad Solangi, Sufi, Samreen Chandio said that climate change in the country and the carbon dioxide emitted by industries and vehicles and cutting of trees, the temperature had been increasing day by day, besides reduction of the foreign birds.

They said that due to climate change, there is a serious threat to human life due to heavy rains and floods at different times.

They said that new projects should be brought up to make them more beautiful by avoiding deforestation so that tourism can be supported besides improving the surrounding environment .

They demanded that measures should be taken for climate change by cutting Karunjhar and taking care of Manchhar Lake by conducting afforestation campaign to stop carbon dioxide so that our surrounding environment can be better and avoid any potential disaster.Earlier rally came at press club larkana in forwarded message for tree plantation among the people in which students, female students and children of educational institutions participated in large numbers and raised slogans with plants, banners and placards in their hands.