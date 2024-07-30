Open Menu

Social Orginazation Holds Awareness Program To Check Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Social orginazation holds awareness program to check climate change

Social organization Green Impact Movement orginazed seminar on awareness to check climate change and save the biodiversity on Tuesday in Sir Shahnawaz Memorial Library Larkana with the support of Pakistan Youth Biodiversity Network

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Social organization Green Impact Movement orginazed seminar on awareness to check climate change and save the biodiversity on Tuesday in Sir Shahnawaz Memorial library Larkana with the support of Pakistan Youth Biodiversity Network.

On this occasion, coordinator Haseeb Chandio, provincial leader Muhammad Urs, district leader Atiq Chandio, Naeem Ahmad Solangi, Sufi, Samreen Chandio said that climate change in the country and the carbon dioxide emitted by industries and vehicles and cutting of trees, the temperature had been increasing day by day, besides reduction of the foreign birds.

They said that due to climate change, there is a serious threat to human life due to heavy rains and floods at different times.

They said that new projects should be brought up to make them more beautiful by avoiding deforestation so that tourism can be supported besides improving the surrounding environment .

They demanded that measures should be taken for climate change by cutting Karunjhar and taking care of Manchhar Lake by conducting afforestation campaign to stop carbon dioxide so that our surrounding environment can be better and avoid any potential disaster.Earlier rally came at press club larkana in forwarded message for tree plantation among the people in which students, female students and children of educational institutions participated in large numbers and raised slogans with plants, banners and placards in their hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Larkana Rains

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan