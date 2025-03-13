Open Menu

Social, Political, Freedom-loving Quarter In IIOJK Call For Lifting Of Ban On AAC, Ittehad Ul Muslimeen

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Social, political, freedom-loving quarter in IIOJK call for lifting of ban on AAC, Ittehad Ul Muslimeen

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Mar, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, social, political, religious and freedom loving quarters have demanded immediate lifting of ban on Awami Action Committee and Ittehad ul Muslimeen the famous outfits of Kashmiri Muslims in the disputed occupied state, said a report received here from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Opposition People's Democratic Party "MLA" in the so called state legislative assembly Waheed has called for the immediate revocation of the ban on the Awami Action Committee (AAC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Ittehad Ul Muslimeen during the so called Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Assembly proceedings , the report added.

Para raised the issue, urging the "House" to address the matter without delay. His demand led to a brief halt in the proceedings, as he emphasized the need for a re-evaluation of the restrictions on these political groups, the report revealed.

The "MLA" stressed the importance of promoting inclusive political dialogue and urged the "Assembly" to consider the removal of the ban to foster a revival of political environment in the strife torn internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK, the report added.

