- Home
- Pakistan
- Social, political, freedom-loving quarter in IIOJK call for lifting of ban on AAC, Ittehad Ul Musli ..
Social, Political, Freedom-loving Quarter In IIOJK Call For Lifting Of Ban On AAC, Ittehad Ul Muslimeen
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Mar, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, social, political, religious and freedom loving quarters have demanded immediate lifting of ban on Awami Action Committee and Ittehad ul Muslimeen the famous outfits of Kashmiri Muslims in the disputed occupied state, said a report received here from across the Line of Control (LoC).
Opposition People's Democratic Party "MLA" in the so called state legislative assembly Waheed has called for the immediate revocation of the ban on the Awami Action Committee (AAC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Ittehad Ul Muslimeen during the so called Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Assembly proceedings , the report added.
Para raised the issue, urging the "House" to address the matter without delay. His demand led to a brief halt in the proceedings, as he emphasized the need for a re-evaluation of the restrictions on these political groups, the report revealed.
The "MLA" stressed the importance of promoting inclusive political dialogue and urged the "Assembly" to consider the removal of the ban to foster a revival of political environment in the strife torn internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK, the report added.
APP/ ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social, political, freedom-loving quarter in IIOJK call for lifting of ban on AAC, Ittehad Ul Musli ..6 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes seminar on "Care Economy & Its Relevance to Pakistani Women's Lives"6 minutes ago
-
IFA discards 652kg of food, fines Rs. 748,000 in 10-day Ramazan crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Authorities sets ambitious education goals in Nowshera Virkan6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Satellite town market, reviews renovation work26 minutes ago
-
Ayaz commends security forces for successful operation in Jaffar Express36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 72,422 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq suspends routine business of NA, initiates debate on Jaffar Express attack56 minutes ago
-
Wani lambastes India for imposing ban on Kashmiri outfits - AAC, IM in IIOJ&K1 hour ago
-
Police apprehend two persons, recover liquor1 hour ago
-
PFA discards three maunds red chilies2 hours ago
-
Gujar Khan Police nab rape accused2 hours ago