Social protection top priority of govt: Dr Sania Nishtar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday said the social protection of masses was the top priority of the government and the multi-billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was launched to provide financial assistance to the deserving people.

During her visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payment Point setup here at Aligarh School, she said that first round of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would be completed on September 15.

Those, who got registered with the programme but did not received their cash due to biometric verification issue, should contact the relevant bank branches till September 30 to get their money, she advised.

Dr Sania said that in case of those who had been died after getting registered with the programme, the heirs of the deceased should make their death certificates from the respective union councils and get it registered in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) then send the same to the office of Ehsaas Programme till September 30.

On this occasion, the special assistant met with the beneficiaries of the programme and inquired about the facilities being provided at the centre, over which they expressed satisfaction over the process of cash payment.

It worth mentioning here that about Rs3.91 billion has been disbursed among 82,400 needy people so far at 25 different centres setup in the district under the programme. While Rs390 million were disbursed among 32,000 deserving people at this centre so far.