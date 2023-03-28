Social Science Block Library established at GCWUS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) library has established another library at the Social Science Block of the university for the faculty of arts & social sciences to provide better learning facilities and environment to the students of GCWUS.

GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar was the chief guest on the occasion.

All In-charges, Deans, HoDs/In-charges, and administrative heads also attended theinaugural ceremony.