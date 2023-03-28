UrduPoint.com

Social Science Block Library Established At GCWUS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Social Science Block Library established at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) library has established another library at the Social Science Block of the university for the faculty of arts & social sciences to provide better learning facilities and environment to the students of GCWUS.

GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar was the chief guest on the occasion.

All In-charges, Deans, HoDs/In-charges, and administrative heads also attended theinaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Government College Women University Sialkot

Recent Stories

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

57 minutes ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

1 hour ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

2 hours ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.