Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Blue Veins, a local Non-Government Organization, in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission, District Police Khyber, and EVAW/G Alliance, hosted a series of events to mark International Women’s Day 2024.

These events were held at both community and district levels and brought together a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, including government and non-government actors, women and girls to demand financing to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women.

The events, spanning Districts Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda, Khyber, and Swabi, featured the active participation of women from various communities, civil society groups, and government departments.

The interventions encompassing women assemblies, community dialogues, and district-level seminars aimed to highlight pressing issues of women and girls, foster face-to-face interactions between women and decision-makers on strategic needs, and provide recommendations for gender-responsive policies and financing for gender equality.

Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, Sana Ahmad expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts, stating, "International Women’s Day serves as a reminder that our collective efforts are indispensable in fostering an environment where women can thrive. Through these events, we aim to empower women, encourage dialogue, and pave the way for a more inclusive and equal society.”

Provincial Coordinator of the National Commission for Human Rights, Rizwan Khan highlighted the importance of such initiatives, saying, "The collaboration among various stakeholders exemplifies the commitment to human rights. We believe that by working together, we can address systemic challenges, advocate for gender-responsive policies, and ensure the protection of women's rights at every level.

Acting Chief of the Child Protection and Welfare Commission, Ijaz Khan said, "Our shared commitment to child protection aligns seamlessly with the broader cause of empowering women. Our collaborative efforts are crucial in creating a protective environment for the well-being of women and children in our society."

Project Director Bolo Helpline from Social Welfare Department, Sahar Khan expressed her support, stating, "Empowering women goes hand in hand with eliminating gender-based violence. Through concerted efforts, we can create a safer space for women and work towards a society free from all forms of violence and discrimination."

A prominent politician from the Pakistan People’s Party, Shazia Tehmas commended the joint efforts, stating, "Political will and community engagement are vital for achieving meaningful change. I applaud the collaboration between NGOs and government bodies to address the multifaceted challenges faced by women."

The events marked a significant contribution towards creating synergy for collective efforts and reinforcing commitments towards investing in essential aspects of women's lives and key areas such as health, education, ending gender-based violence, and economic well-being.

In a combined statement, the EVAW/G Alliance members from Kohat and Khyber stated, " As members of the EVAW/G Alliance, we stand united in our commitment to eliminating violence against women and promoting gender equality. These events are a testament to the collective strength of our alliance, working towards a society where women can live free from fear and discrimination.”