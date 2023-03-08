UrduPoint.com

Social Sector Played Role In Boosting Confidence Among Women: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

Commissioner Silwat Saeed said on Wednesday that social sector had played a significant role in boosting confidence among women due to which women were seen active in every field of life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed said on Wednesday that social sector had played a significant role in boosting confidence among women due to which women were seen active in every field of life.

Addressing a cake cutting ceremony at Govt Girls Degree College Sargodha road to mark the International Women's Day, she said that effective measures were being taken to give women their rightful place in the society. "islam commands to ensure protection of women rights", she said and added the goal of social development could be achieved only by empowering women.

She said the divisional administration was providing a safe and peaceful environment to working women.

"The respect for women is a part of our social and religious values and the west cannot even imagine the rights given to women in Islam", she added.

She said that Allah Almighty has given respect to women by making them a mother, a daughter and a sister.

Women constitute about 51 per cent of the population of Pakistan and no society or nation could make progress without their participation in the every field, she added.

Director Colleges Dr Kalsoom Akthar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sargodha Progress Women Government

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

5 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

5 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

5 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

5 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

24 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Says Russia's Military Will Need Y ..

US Intelligence Says Russia's Military Will Need Years of Rebuilding Due to Ukra ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.