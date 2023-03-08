Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Silwat Saeed said on Wednesday that social sector had played a significant role in boosting confidence among women due to which women were seen active in every field of life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed said on Wednesday that social sector had played a significant role in boosting confidence among women due to which women were seen active in every field of life.

Addressing a cake cutting ceremony at Govt Girls Degree College Sargodha road to mark the International Women's Day, she said that effective measures were being taken to give women their rightful place in the society. "islam commands to ensure protection of women rights", she said and added the goal of social development could be achieved only by empowering women.

She said the divisional administration was providing a safe and peaceful environment to working women.

"The respect for women is a part of our social and religious values and the west cannot even imagine the rights given to women in Islam", she added.

She said that Allah Almighty has given respect to women by making them a mother, a daughter and a sister.

Women constitute about 51 per cent of the population of Pakistan and no society or nation could make progress without their participation in the every field, she added.

Director Colleges Dr Kalsoom Akthar and others also spoke on the occasion.