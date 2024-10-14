Open Menu

Social Security Commissioner Directs Better Medical Facilities To Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers

Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali made a surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital in Kot Lakhpat, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali made a surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital in Kot Lakhpat, here on Monday.

During his visit to the hospital, the social security commissioner instructed the Medical Superintendent to ensure better medical facilities for workers and their dependents.

He met with hospitalized patients and discussed the facilities available to them. He took note of a patient complaint and instructed that the patient be provided with the best possible medical care.

He reviewed the progress on the directives given during his previous visit.

The commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of various departments and sections of the hospital, checked records, medicine store, and the attendance of doctors and paramedics. He also examined the cleanliness of the hospital and the arrangements made for dengue prevention.

He emphasized that all social security employees should ensure timely attendance at hospitals, dispensaries, and offices. A complaint cell has been established for the prompt resolution of workers' grievances. Commissioner Muhammad Ali planted a tree in the hospital lawn as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Dengue Punjab Visit Progress Muhammad Ali All Best

Recent Stories

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

2 minutes ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

2 minutes ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Solar System Training Program started in AJK

Solar System Training Program started in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroach ..

Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congesti ..

2 minutes ago
 Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative

Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative

10 minutes ago
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committe ..

KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World ..

Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores

8 minutes ago
 KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communi ..

KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM

8 minutes ago
 KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack ..

KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu

8 minutes ago
 Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in count ..

Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development

8 minutes ago
 I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax frau ..

I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan