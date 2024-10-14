Social Security Commissioner Directs Better Medical Facilities To Workers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali made a surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital in Kot Lakhpat, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali made a surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital in Kot Lakhpat, here on Monday.
During his visit to the hospital, the social security commissioner instructed the Medical Superintendent to ensure better medical facilities for workers and their dependents.
He met with hospitalized patients and discussed the facilities available to them. He took note of a patient complaint and instructed that the patient be provided with the best possible medical care.
He reviewed the progress on the directives given during his previous visit.
The commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of various departments and sections of the hospital, checked records, medicine store, and the attendance of doctors and paramedics. He also examined the cleanliness of the hospital and the arrangements made for dengue prevention.
He emphasized that all social security employees should ensure timely attendance at hospitals, dispensaries, and offices. A complaint cell has been established for the prompt resolution of workers' grievances. Commissioner Muhammad Ali planted a tree in the hospital lawn as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.
Recent Stories
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi
Solar System Training Program started in AJK
Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congesti ..
Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation
Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores
KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM
KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu
Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development
I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women2 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM2 minutes ago
-
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Solar System Training Program started in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion2 minutes ago
-
Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative10 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation8 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM8 minutes ago
-
KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu8 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for completion of Red Line BRT project within stipulated time12 minutes ago
-
ML-1 project to initiate with help of China: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar12 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 10 accused, recover stolen bikes, drugs, weapons12 minutes ago