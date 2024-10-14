Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers

Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali made a surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital in Kot Lakhpat, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali made a surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital in Kot Lakhpat, here on Monday.

During his visit to the hospital, the social security commissioner instructed the Medical Superintendent to ensure better medical facilities for workers and their dependents.

He met with hospitalized patients and discussed the facilities available to them. He took note of a patient complaint and instructed that the patient be provided with the best possible medical care.

He reviewed the progress on the directives given during his previous visit.

The commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of various departments and sections of the hospital, checked records, medicine store, and the attendance of doctors and paramedics. He also examined the cleanliness of the hospital and the arrangements made for dengue prevention.

He emphasized that all social security employees should ensure timely attendance at hospitals, dispensaries, and offices. A complaint cell has been established for the prompt resolution of workers' grievances. Commissioner Muhammad Ali planted a tree in the hospital lawn as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.