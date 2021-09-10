Social security commissioner visits child healthcare hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Social Security Punjab Syed Bilal Haider visited Maternal and Newborn Child Healthcare hospital, here on Friday.

He went to different wards and inspected medical facilities being provided to mother and child.

He inquired about the treatment facilities from women patients and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the hospital.

He also appreciated the cleanliness arrangements in hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Younas Ayyaz briefed the commissioner about medical facilities.