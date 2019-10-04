Social Security Health Institutions opened for common people: Minister

On the directions of Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan, all social security hospitals, medical centres and dispensaries have been opened for the general public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directions of Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan, all social security hospitals, medical centres and dispensaries have been opened for the general public.

Besides the opening of these health institutions, dengue wards have also been set up in every social security hospital to treat patients.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the provincial minister said that the number of beds for dengue patients had been expanded up to 500 and added that the number of beds had also been increased in the social security hospitals of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

These hospitals have been directed to share their data with the health department about the incoming dengue patients as well as the number of discharged patients.

Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan is personally supervising the treatment of patients at social security hospitals and the department officials have also been directed to ensure cleanliness in their offices, he added.