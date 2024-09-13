Social Security Hospital Offers Dialysis Facility To Private Patients
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Punjab Ajmal Khan Chandia visited Social Security Hospital and resolved issue of dialysis for general public.
On the instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he visited the hospital and discussed different issues pertaining to treatment for general public. He instructed them to facilitate the kidney patients. The administration of the hospital promised to entertain general patients especially at dialysis unit. Now, the facility will be available for private patients too, said Ajmal Chandia while talking to people.
He also thanked chief minister Punjab for taking special interest to help resolve the issue.
