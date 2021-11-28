UrduPoint.com

Social Security Hospital To Be Built In Taunsa: Chatha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Labour Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said that the labour and human resource department has decided to build Social Security, state-of-the-art hospital at Taunsa with the funds of Rs 50 million.

He stated this during a visit of Taunsa the previous day.

He said that the hospital would facilitate people of Taunsa and Koh-e-Suleman as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In this regards all possible resources were being utilized to provide basic facilities including health, clean drinking water to the people of South Punjab, he added.

The Secretary Labour Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said that different initiatives have been taken for this purpose through a comprehensive planning.

The construction of hospital would ensure best health facilities for masses.

