Social Security Hospital to be established in Millat Town

A state-of-the-art Social Security Hospital would be established on 6 kanals of land in Millat Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):A state-of-the-art Social Security Hospital would be established on 6 kanals of land in Millat Town.

This land was provided by Kalash Goup which has a worth of more than Rs.12.5 million.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) was also signed between Kalash Group and Social Security department in a formal ceremony held at a local hospital.

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi attended the MoU signing ceremony as chief guest and said that a labor colony would also be set up in Faisalabad while steps would be taken to provide proprietary rights to the workers.

He also appreciated the valuable cooperation of Kalash Group in providing valuable land for setting up Social Security Hospital and congratulated the workers of Faisalabad.

Reiterating his commitment, Director Kalash Group Farrukh Zaman said that measures would be taken for welfare of the workers and construction work of the hospital will also be completed on priority basis.

Provincial Ministers Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khayal Ahmed Castro, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Members of Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, Firdous Rai, President Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Hafiz Ehtisham Javed and others were also present on the occasion.