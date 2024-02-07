Social Security Hospital To Be Expanded: FCCI President
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Social Security Hospital Khurarianwala would be expanded and renovated to provide best medical facilities to the industrial workers and their families housed around M3, Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates and adjoining areas at their doorsteps, said Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
Chairing the Monitoring & Advisory Board of the medical institutions of the PESSI, he said that the performance of social security hospital Madina Town would be reviewed on quarterly basis to avoid unnecessary delay in decision making.
Medical Superintendent Dr Sajid Rasheed said that this hospital has 14 dialysis machines which are working daily from 8AM to 10PM to provide this facility to the secured industrial workers and their family members.
He said that approval has been granted for the purchase of a CT scan machine which is expected to be installed very soon. “It would help in abandoning the practice of referring patients for this purpose to other hospitals”, he added.
The meeting also reviewed the provision of medical facilities in addition to taking important administrative decisions.
The board particularly thanked Shahid Ahmad Sheikh who arranged insulin for the diabetic patients with the help of the army at a time when it was scarce in the market.
