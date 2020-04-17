Social Security hospitals start OPDs at labour colonies

Hospitals run under social security in labour colonies across the province have been opened and treatment facilities have started amid special arrangements made to tackle with coronavirus and its affected patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Hospitals run under social security in labour colonies across the province have been opened and treatment facilities have started amid special arrangements made to tackle with coronavirus and its affected patients.

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai visited the 25-bed hospital on Kohat Road and reviewed the facilities being provided to poor laborers and met with doctors and paramedics, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Earlier, Director General ESSI Anwar Khan briefed the provincial minister on the facilities and special measures taken in view of the coronavirus in the hospitals established for labours.

The provincial minister was informed that treatment of the laborers and their children , all medicines and medical tests of them at these hospitals are free of cost.

It was said that currently 26 health facilities were operating in different parts of the province including Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan.

Shaukat Yousafzai directed the labour department to immediately contact the Relief Department for providing ventilators and other necessary equipments to social security hospitals in the wake of outbreak of the coronavirus.

He paid tributes to doctors and para-medical staff working across the province. He also praised the role of the police, administration and the army adding that they all were fighting on front line to wipe out the coronavirus.