Social security officer held over bribery

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti corruption Establishment Sargodha (ACE) on Wednesday arrested Assistant Director of social security department in a corruption case.

ACE spokesman said on Wednesday that Mudasir Naseer r/o chak 45 SB submitted his application to Regional Director Anti Corruption Sargodha Division Asma Ejaz Cheema in which it was stated that he paid all government taxes while working in the pharmaceutical company, while Farooq Ahmed Bhatti Assistant Director social security demanding Rs 150,000 as bribe and harassing him illegally.

He further said in application that Reader of Assistant Director had already taken Rs 20,000 from him.

Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Muhammad Akram circle officer to look into the matter.

He along with Naveed Iqbal Tarar civil judge first class raided and caught Farooq Ahmed Bhatti red handed.

Further investigation was underway.