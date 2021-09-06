UrduPoint.com

Social Security Takes Revolutionary Measures For Betterment Of Its Employees : Commissioner PESSI

Mon 06th September 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider said on Monday that social security had adopted revolutionary measures for the betterment of employees and workers.

He said that under the rationalization policy, the promotion of any cadre would not be affected and not a single employee of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) would be fired.

In a press statement, he said employees' pending promotion cases were being dealt on priority basis and added that promotions of employees in the next grades were being ensured.

New recruitment were also being made in the institution to meet the staff shortage, he said and added that 42 new seats had been sanctioned for data entry operators while new recruitment were being made in hospitals to meet the staff shortage.

Commissioner PESSI Syed Bilal Haider said that recruitment in administrative and medical cadres would be done through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Applications were being sent to the PPSC for phased recruitment, he added.

All staff below grade 16 would be deployed to the nearest location to their home and PESSIhospital labs and janitorial services would not be outsourced, he added.

