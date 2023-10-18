Social stigmas in Pakistan deter women from seeking early breast cancer diagnosis: First Lady

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) First Lady Begum Samina Alvi has said that in the country, breast cancer was the most common type of cancer as almost 44% of cancer cases in women were those of breast cancer, and there was a 98% chance of a complete recovery from it if diagnosed in its early stages.

However, she said, social stigmas in Pakistan often deterred women from seeking early diagnosis, resulting in an almost 50% death rate.

In a message on the occasion of International Day against Breast Cancer being observed on October 19, she said that today, they were observing the Day to highlight the critical issue with the aim of creating awareness about its early diagnosis to reduce the high mortality rate in Pakistan.

The alarming situation could be improved by ensuring timely detection and early-stage treatment, she said, adding that she had been encouraging women to adopt the habit of self-examination and timely consult healthcare professionals if they found any lump in their chest area.

For the past five years, the First Lady said, they had been advocating for monthly self-examinations, and they had been able to remove social stigmas and educate the people through awareness campaigns.

“It is heartening that our efforts bore fruit and we have witnessed an increase in the reporting of early-stage breast cancer cases in hospitals. This year, too, we reaffirm our commitment to continue our campaign to highlight the importance of self-examination, early detection, and timely treatment. I would also like to urge the media to join hands in this noble cause to sensitize the people about this disease, and help save lives,” a press release quoted her as saying.

Begum Alvi also expressed the confidence that together they could reduce the breast cancer mortality in Pakistan.

