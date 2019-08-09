UrduPoint.com
Social Support Helps Students To Exercise More

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

Making exercise a stress outlet may help students attain recommended amounts of physical activity and to maintain that routine, students need social support from family and friends, said researchers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Making exercise a stress outlet may help students attain recommended amounts of physical activity and to maintain that routine, students need social support from family and friends, said researchers.

"Accessing internal and external sources of inspiration and resilience is an effective and sustainable model for positive change," said Vinayak K. Nahar, Assistant Professor at the University of Mississippi, United States.

"Physicians who want to encourage their patients to get more physical activity should suggest the techniques from this study," he added.

For the study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, researchers surveyed 135 college students, assessing their willingness to exercise for the recommended 150 minutes per week.

Participants were asked to weigh pros, like improved energy and health, against perceived disadvantages, like being tired and not having enough time for academics or leisure.

Once convinced that more exercise would benefit them, students were asked what they needed to get started. The single most significant factor was behavioural confidence which involves visualization of future performance and external sources of confidence like an encouraging mentor.

According to the survey, respondents indicated that sustaining the weekly 150 minutes of exercise would require the support of family and friends, as well as an emotional shift, in which students would use exercise as an outlet for stressors.

Respondents also said that social changes like making friends who also exercise regularly would improve their ability to persist.

