Social Welfare, Baitul Maal performance to be improved, says Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Minister Raja Basharat Monday said that reforms would be introduced to improve performance of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Department for which a reforms committee would also be constituted soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister Raja Basharat Monday said that reforms would be introduced to improve performance of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Department for which a reforms committee would also be constituted soon.

The amendments to the rules would be made where deemed necessary, he added.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that on the directive of the chief minister Punjab, five shelter homes were operating on functional basis in Lahore, while one was under construction at Taunsa.

He said that during the current year, in every divisional headquarters hospital and in six big government hospitals of Lahore, one shelter home each was planned to be set up.

Raja Basharat said that 'Ehsaas Programme' of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also a ray of hope for the deprived segments of society.

He said that by abolishing overlapping of different departments performing identical duties, utilization of resources would be improved.

The minister said that all government and private institutions should ensure implementation on 3% fix quota for the disabled during recruitment process. He said that more projects should be initiated for the welfare of disabled.

Steps should also be taken to grant monthly scholarships to the unemployed and deserving blind persons and recruitment policy according to fix quota should be strictly implemented, he added.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, Secretary Social Welfare Ambreen Raza, Ameen of Bait-ul-Maal Azam Malik and other officers also participated in the meeting.

