Social Welfare Department Distributes Financial Assistance To Deserving Individuals
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal held a dignified ceremony here on Saturday for the distribution of financial assistance to deserving individuals.
Under the theme "The State as a Mother," the ceremony welcomed the esteemed presence of Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt alongside Director General of Social Welfare Amna Munir. Rana Abdul Tahir, heading the District Bait-ul-Maal Committee, ensured the seamless organization of the event.
During the ceremony, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt personally presented cheques to approximately 200 eligible individuals, with a focus on those with physical disabilities.
Addressing the attendees, the minister highlighted the commitment of the Punjab government, under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to support deserving citizens, particularly during festive occasions like Eid.
Today, cheques totaling over 2.5 million rupees were distributed, with plans to augment this amount in the upcoming year, reaffirming the government's dedication to social welfare.
Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt expressed gratitude to Director General Amna Munir, Deputy Administrator Lubna Jabeen, and the District Bait-ul-Maal Committee for their transparent efforts in executing this initiative. He underscored the government's pledge to extend welfare programs to every corner of the province, ensuring maximum outreach to those in need.
As a token of appreciation, commendation certificates were distributed to administrative officers and staff, marking the successful culmination of this benevolent endeavor during the auspicious month of Ramadan.
