Social Welfare Department Marks Independence Day At Drug Rehab Centre In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

The Social Welfare Department Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday organized a brief ceremony at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in connection with Maarka-e-Haq and the Independence Day celebrations

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Social Welfare Department Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday organized a brief ceremony at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in connection with Maarka-e-Haq and the Independence Day celebrations.

District Officer Social Welfare Department, Mumtaz Khan, was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony aimed to highlight the significance of freedom and to promote a message of hope and rehabilitation among individuals recovering from drug addiction.

During the event, national flags were displayed at the venue, and patriotic songs were played to create a festive atmosphere. The participants, including staff members and rehabilitated individuals, expressed their commitment to work for a better and drug-free society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mumtaz Khan lauded the efforts of the rehabilitation centre in transforming the lives of drug addicts into productive citizens. He said that the country’s youth were the backbone of the nation and must be protected from the menace of drugs.

“Freedom is a blessing that comes with responsibility. Along with celebrating Independence Day, we should dedicate ourselves to building a healthy, peaceful and progressive Pakistan,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a special Independence Day cake by Chief guest , joined by staff and rehabilitated individuals, amid applause and national slogans.

