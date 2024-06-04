Social Welfare Department Tank Takes Lead In KP By Registering Disabled Persons
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Social Welfare Department, Tank has taken lead across the province by registering disabled persons in a very short time and also completed their formalities of medical board within 15 days.
This was stated by District Social Welfare Officer Tank Waqas Khan during his visit to Women embroidery center where he inspected the embroidery clothes prepared by the women.
He said the district social welfare department has also launched a campaign against the menace of drugs and sent the drug addicts to the rehabilitation center, adding, the district police also extended their full cooperation in this regard.
He informed that the Social Welfare Department registered 6,000 senior citizens and 3,000 disabled persons in the district in a very short period under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Tank.
He said that in order to provide dignified employment to the women of the district, two embroidery centers for women were working in the district one in Malazai and the other in Pai areas.
He said the women of all ages could get free of cost admissions in the said centers to earn their livelihood in a respectable way.
He said that more embroidery centers should be established in Tank to provide employment opportunities to women. Moreover, he said, the rehabilitation centers for drug addicts should also be established in Tank so that drug addicts could be treated here rather referring to Peshawar.
