Social Welfare Department To Hold Anti-drug Awareness Walk

Published June 24, 2024

Social Welfare Department to hold anti-drug awareness walk

The Social Welfare Department, government of Balochistan will organize an awareness walk against the ill-effects of drugs on 26th June

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Social Welfare Department, government of Balochistan will organize an awareness walk against the ill-effects of drugs on 26th June.

A handout issued here on Monday said that the walk will kick off from Serena Hotel and end at Civil Secretariat Chowk.

All stakeholders including civil society, students, teachers, and representatives of media have been invited to attend the event.

