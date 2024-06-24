Social Welfare Department To Hold Anti-drug Awareness Walk
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM
The Social Welfare Department, government of Balochistan will organize an awareness walk against the ill-effects of drugs on 26th June
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Social Welfare Department, government of Balochistan will organize an awareness walk against the ill-effects of drugs on 26th June.
A handout issued here on Monday said that the walk will kick off from Serena Hotel and end at Civil Secretariat Chowk.
All stakeholders including civil society, students, teachers, and representatives of media have been invited to attend the event.
APP/ask.
