Social Welfare Department to host Provincial Girls' Education Summit, Transgender Protection, Health, and Rights Summit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Social Welfare Department KP, in collaboration with civil society organization Blue Veins, will organize two major events including Provincial Girls’ Education Summit and the Transgender Protection, Health, and Rights Summit.

Both summits are set to serve as landmark platforms for advocacy, policy dialogue, and collaborative action to address the pressing challenges faced by marginalized communities in the province.

The Provincial Girls’ Education Summit will specifically focus on the situation of girls' education in Kurram District, highlighting barriers such as access, cultural constraints, infrastructure deficits, and gender-based disparities.

The summit will explore responses, alternative pathways, and innovative models to enhance educational outcomes for girls in the region.

It will also offer an important opportunity for multi-sectoral and interdepartmental coordination among stakeholders from government, civil society, and development partners.

The Transgender Protection, Health, and Rights Summit will center on the lived experiences and challenges of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The summit aims to shed light on the progress made by the provincial government in safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of the transgender population.

It will emphasize the importance of a multi-sectoral response to improve access to healthcare, social protection, legal rights, and safe spaces for the transgender community.

A preparatory meeting for the summits was chaired by Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah and attended by Director Social Welfare Rafeeq Khan Mohmand, District Officer Social Welfare Noor Mohammad, and representatives from Blue Veins and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Qasim Ali Shah stated,“The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is deeply committed to upholding the right to education, especially for girls in marginalized districts like Kurram, and to ensuring all fundamental rights for vulnerable populations including the transgender community.”

Director Social Welfare, Rafeeq Khan Mohmand, added that these summits will not only highlight the real challenges faced by girls and transgender individuals but also pave the way for long-term, coordinated policy actions and meaningful inclusion at all levels of governance.

Both summits are expected to bring together policymakers, educators, health professionals, human rights defenders, and community leaders to foster dialogue, share best practices, and commit to inclusive and equitable development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.