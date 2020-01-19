Social Welfare department to improve services soon: Momina Basit

HAVELIAN, Jan 19(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Chairperson Standing Committee for Social Welfare MPA Momina Basit Sunday said that after establishment of the new Ministry of Social Welfare, people would soon see concrete measures in department for the welfare.

She said to resolve the issues of of women and disabled people, the Social Welfare department would soon take practical measures.

Momina Basit said that the Committee gathers questions from MPAs to inform the government and prepare suggestions for the assembly.

She stated that during last one and a half year, the Committee identified public issues and also worked for the employment opportunities for women in the province.

She said that Chief Minister KP has directed to improve the performance of Social Welfare department after establishing the new Ministry and soon this Ministry would be seen practically involved in the provincial development.

Momina Basit said that the government would support women who want to establish a good stitching center besides providing better services to the blinds in the province.

We have also invited disables in the Committee's meeting to share their suggestions with the government in a batter way, she told.