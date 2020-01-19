UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Welfare Department To Improve Services Soon: Momina Basit

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Social Welfare department to improve services soon: Momina Basit

HAVELIAN, Jan 19(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Chairperson Standing Committee for Social Welfare MPA Momina Basit Sunday said that after establishment of the new Ministry of Social Welfare, people would soon see concrete measures in department for the welfare.

She said to resolve the issues of of women and disabled people, the Social Welfare department would soon take practical measures.

Momina Basit said that the Committee gathers questions from MPAs to inform the government and prepare suggestions for the assembly.

She stated that during last one and a half year, the Committee identified public issues and also worked for the employment opportunities for women in the province.

She said that Chief Minister KP has directed to improve the performance of Social Welfare department after establishing the new Ministry and soon this Ministry would be seen practically involved in the provincial development.

Momina Basit said that the government would support women who want to establish a good stitching center besides providing better services to the blinds in the province.

We have also invited disables in the Committee's meeting to share their suggestions with the government in a batter way, she told.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Sunday From Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.