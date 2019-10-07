UrduPoint.com
Social Welfare Departmental Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Social Welfare Departmental meeting held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of Social Welfare Department Bahawalpur held which reviewed performance of the staff and projects of the department.

According to a press release issued here, District Officer, Social Welfare, Muhammad Idrees presided over the meeting that was attended by other officials.

The meeting reviewed monthly performance of the staff and the pace of work on undergoing projects of the department.

Addressing the meeting, Idrees said that the Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar had directed the staff of all departments to behave in a polite way with citizens. He said that Social Welfare Department had been working on several projects for the welfare of people especially women and children.

