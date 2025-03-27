Open Menu

Social Welfare Dept Approves 214 Assistive Devices For Deserving Disables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A total of 214 assistive devices have been approved to be distributed among the deserving people in Rawalpindi, under the government’s Assistive Devices and Wheelchair Program for Disabled Persons.

For Rawalpindi 143 manual assistive control wheelchairs, 34 manual active use wheelchairs, 7 electric/motorized wheelchairs and 3 pediatric manual wheelchairs are included under the scheme. In addition, the assistive devices include tricycles, walking frames, walkers and canes etc.

This was informed by the representatives from the Social Welfare department during a review meeting which was held on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken under the government’s Assistive Devices and Wheelchair Program for Disabled Persons.

It was briefed in the meeting that the scheme has been designed to provide easy and convenient mobility to people with physical disabilities. Under this program, wheelchairs and other assistive devices are being provided to disabled persons so that they can perform their daily activities without any difficulty.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to complete the scheme in a transparent and effective manner so that the disabled people can get assistive devices easily and timely. He maintained that the program is a positive step towards providing independence and convenience to the disabled people in their daily lives.

