Social Welfare dept cancels registration of 4693 NGOs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Social Welfare Department has notified that the registration of 4693 Non Government Organizations (NGOs) has been canceled by the Social Welfare Department.

A statement issued on Friday said that the registration of the NGOs has been cancelled because these NGOs were said to be inactive, untraceable and non responsive.