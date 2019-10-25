UrduPoint.com
Social Welfare Dept Cancels Registration Of 4693 NGOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

Sindh Social Welfare Department has notified that the registration of 4693 Non Government Organizations (NGOs) has been canceled by the Social Welfare Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Social Welfare Department has notified that the registration of 4693 Non Government Organizations (NGOs) has been canceled by the Social Welfare Department.

A statement issued on Friday said that the registration of the NGOs has been cancelled because these NGOs were said to be inactive, untraceable and non responsive.

