Social Welfare Dept completes investigation in Iqra case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Director of Social Welfare Punjab, Lahore Division, has completed the investigation report on the case of a former resident of Kashana Lahore, late Iqra Kainat and sent it to DG Social Welfare Punjab.

The spokesperson of Social Welfare Department said here on Sunday that according to the report, Iqra aged around 14, was sent to Daar-ul-Aman Lahore on 14th July, 2015 by the court order of District & Sessions Judge Lahore Syed Shujat Ali Trimzi.

On February 3, 2016, Iqra was sent from Darul Aman to Kashana Lahore. Former in-charge of Kashana Afshan Latif got Iqra married to a man Abid Sanaullah on June 28, 2019.

After the marriage, Iqra did not have any contact with Kashana.

On December 17, 2019, police from Baghbanpura police station shifted Iqra to Bilquis Edhi Center Township Lahore from where she was shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore on becoming ill.

After treatment, she was discharged and returned to Edhi Center.

On February 5, 2020, Iqra died of illness.

Afshan Latif and Iqra's husband Abid, both arrived at Edhi Center to receive herdead body, but police of Green Town police station sent the body for the autopsyto the Jinnah Hospital Lahore.