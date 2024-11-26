Open Menu

Social Welfare Dept Enhances Services For Drug Addicts, Senior Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Social Welfare Dept enhances services for drug addicts, senior citizens

The Social Welfare Department, Sindh, is making significant strides in improving services for vulnerable segments of society, as outlined during a briefing by Secretary Social Welfare Department, Parwez Ahmed Seehar, to the Minister for Social Welfare, Tarique Ali Khan Talpur here on Tuesday

The department announced that the construction of a state of the art Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts is on track for completion by June 25, 2025. The facility will accommodate up to 50 drug addicts at a time, offering comprehensive services such as food, medical care, and other basic necessities.

In addition, the centre will cater to walk-in clients and patients seeking assistance for addiction-related issues. A fully equipped laboratory will also be available to support diagnostic and treatment services.

Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur, while appreciating the progress, stated, “This rehabilitation centre reflects our commitment to addressing the growing issue of drug addiction in society.

By providing essential services and a pathway to recovery, we aim to restore dignity and hope for individuals battling addiction.”

The Social Welfare Department is also advancing its efforts to support the elderly population with the construction of a Senior Citizen Building in District Central.

This facility has a capacity to accommodate 50 senior citizens, with the first phase set to house 25 residents. The centre will provide essential amenities, including food, medical care, and other basic necessities, ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for the elderly.

Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur highlighted the importance of this initiative, saying, “Our senior citizens deserve respect and care in their golden years. This facility is a step toward acknowledging their contributions and ensuring their well-being.”

