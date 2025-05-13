Social Welfare Dept Holds Ceremony For Assistive Device Distribution
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department organized a ceremony for the distribution
of assistive devices among persons with disabilities, here on Tuesday.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt graced the event
as the chief guest.
The ceremony was also attended by Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Director General Tariq Qureshi, and other senior officials of the department.
Wheelchairs, walkers, and white canes were distributed among individuals holding disability certificates. The distribution was carried out after a thorough verification of applications received through the department’s online portal.
Through this initiative, around 7,000 persons with disabilities across Punjab, including nearly 500 in Lahore, will benefit from the provision of these assistive devices.
Addressing the ceremony, Sohail Shaukat Butt said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of persons with disabilities.
"The provision of assistive devices is a practical step toward social protection. Schemes such as Himat Card, Dhee Rani, and the supply of assistive tools are only possible under the visionary leadership of Maryam Nawaz," he said. He added, “Today’s Punjab reflects the true image of a welfare state. The smiles on the faces of these individuals with disabilities are proof that the chief minister has firmly extended her hand of support to them.”
The social welfare minister said that ensuring ease in the daily lives of special persons, promoting social inclusion, and providing equal opportunities were top priorities of the Punjab government. He highlighted that the Social Welfare Department is utilizing modern digital systems to implement and expand welfare initiatives. “Persons with disabilities are a vital and proud part of our society, and we are committed to facilitating them in every possible way,” he added.
