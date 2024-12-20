Social Welfare Dept Issues 4,493 Disability Cards In Multan Div
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Umme Farwa said that about 4,493 disabilty cards had been issued in Multan division.
Similarly, the Punjab government has issued overall 65,000 disability cards across the province as part of its efforts to support differently-abled individuals and integrate them into mainstream society. In the Multan Division alone, the Social Welfare Department has distributed 4,393 cards. This program reflects the commitment to ensuring the self-reliance and dignity of differently-abled individuals, she stated. The financial aid and associated benefits will enable them to care for themselves and support their families.
One of the key features of the program is the provision of Rs. 10,500 every three months to each cardholder. This financial assistance is intended to help cardholders manage their basic needs and reduce their dependence on others. Additionally, the disability card offers a range of benefits, including waivers of court fees, easier access to admissions in educational institutions, concessions on public transportation fares, tax relief for business owners, and eligibility for government rewards and financial incentives.
Umme Farwa emphasized that the initiative is more than just financial support; it is a step toward empowering individuals with disabilities to live with dignity and actively participate in society.
She urged eligible individuals to visit their nearest Social Welfare Department office to apply for the card and avail themselves of the facilities provided under the program.
The program is part of the Punjab government’s broader vision to address the challenges faced by vulnerable segments of society. By offering financial independence and access to essential services, the initiative aims to break down social and economic barriers for persons with disabilities.
The issuance of disability cards is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of cardholders and their families. The financial aid and associated benefits not only address immediate needs but also provide opportunities for education, mobility, and economic empowerment. The initiative has been widely appreciated as a progressive step toward inclusivity and equal opportunities for all members of society.
This initiative is about empowering individuals to take charge of their own lives and contribute to their families and communities with confidence, he added.
