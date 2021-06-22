Social Welfare Dept, Lahore police to rehabilitate drug-addicts, discourage begging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Social Welfare Department (SWD) and Lahore Police have agreed to work together to rehabilitate drug-addicts and discourage begging in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar called on Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari here at his office on Tuesday. The CCPO told the minister that the police take action against the drug-addicts and beggars but a solid institutional mechanism was needed for rehabilitation of such persons, adding that the Minister for Social Welfare's vision of making drug-addicts and beggars useful members of society was commendable.

Yawar Bukhari said that the Social Welfare Department wanted to set up shelter homes where only beggars would be kept and a campaign against begging and drug-addiction would be launched with the help of police.

He said that permanent rehabilitation of drug-addicts or beggars was an important issue. "In this regard, laws have to be made in line with modern requirements," he added.

The CCPO assured the minister of all possible cooperation from the police and said that drug-addicts and beggars would be detained and hand over to the Social Welfare Department for rehabilitation.

SWD Director General Shahid Niaz said that the Social Welfare Department was the leading social welfare institution which could play an important role in this regard.