Social Welfare Dept messenger held for corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha region arrested a messenger of Social Welfare Department on Thursday for alleged corruption.

Official sources said one Muzamil Shahid of Chak No.

46-NB submitted an application to ACE Regional Director Hafiz Imran, alleging that Qamar Abbas, messenger of Social Welfare Department, received Rs 250,000 from him for help in getting a government job. Hafiz Imran tasked Deputy Director (Investigation) Farrukh Sohail Sindu to look into the matter, who found the accused guilty.

Later, a team conducted a raid, arrested Qamar Abbas and registered a case against him with the ACE Police Station Sargodha.