Open Menu

Social Welfare Dept Organises Jashn-e-Azadi Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Social Welfare dept organises Jashn-e-Azadi ceremony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department, in collaboration with the Qadri Research Centre, organised a ceremony in connection with the 76th anniversary of Pakistan celebrations here on Sunday.

A large number of students of the Sargodha University participated in the ceremony. Social Welfare Officer Sana Imran said that Pakistan is our beloved country. Before creation of Pakistan, the entire Subcontinent was occupied by the British for almost 100 years.

"Our elders made a lot of sacrifices for establishment of Pakistan," she said and added "We all have a great responsibility to make Pakistan a cradle of peace. Pakistan is rich in natural beauty. We can add more to its beauty by keeping our country clean," the official said.

At the end of the ceremony, Sana Imran, in-charge of Zahoor Ahmed Qadri Research Centre, Muhammad Rabnawaz, cut the cake of Pakistan's 76th birthday together with representatives of NGOs and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sargodha Sunday All

Recent Stories

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

19 minutes ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

34 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

10 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

16 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

18 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

21 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

21 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan