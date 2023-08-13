Social Welfare dept organises Jashn-e-Azadi ceremony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department, in collaboration with the Qadri Research Centre, organised a ceremony in connection with the 76th anniversary of Pakistan celebrations here on Sunday.

A large number of students of the Sargodha University participated in the ceremony. Social Welfare Officer Sana Imran said that Pakistan is our beloved country. Before creation of Pakistan, the entire Subcontinent was occupied by the British for almost 100 years.

"Our elders made a lot of sacrifices for establishment of Pakistan," she said and added "We all have a great responsibility to make Pakistan a cradle of peace. Pakistan is rich in natural beauty. We can add more to its beauty by keeping our country clean," the official said.

At the end of the ceremony, Sana Imran, in-charge of Zahoor Ahmed Qadri Research Centre, Muhammad Rabnawaz, cut the cake of Pakistan's 76th birthday together with representatives of NGOs and students.