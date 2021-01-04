Social Welfare Dept organizes Bolo Helpline awareness walk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Social Welfare Department and district administration Abbottabad Monday arranged a walk to create awareness regarding Bolo Helpline Toll Free Number.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched Bolo Helpline for protection of women and in case of emergency situation they can talk to concerned authorities without any hesitation and fear.

The concerned authorities would take immediate prompt action in such situation and women would be provided full protection.

District Social Welfare Officer Abbottabad, Abdul Rasheed and Social Welfare Officer, Sahira Mushtaq led the walk. Beside, officers of district administration and social welfare department, special education and civil society, the representatives of media also participated in the walk.

This practical step for the protection of women rights has been for provision of legal protection to women. For this purpose, a toll free phone number 0800-22227 has been launched to provide legal and all kind of protection to women. For protection of their rights, women can now take their voice to concerned authorities easily.

Speaking on the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer, Abdul Rasheed said that after the launching of Bolo Helpline Toll Free Number, women can now deliver their matters relating to their rights, difficulties and problems to government and particularly get awareness about gender-based violence, legal protection, legal assistance, police shelter and police protection.