Social welfare dept organizes Christmas events

Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Punjab organized various Christmas events here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Punjab organized various Christmas events here on Saturday. Director General Social Welfare Punjab Mudasser Riaz Malik attended a function at Old Age Home in Yuhanaabad and later at Cathedral Church Mall Road as a special guest and cut the Christmas cakes.

He distributed Christmas presents among Christian old people and special children.

Special events were held for the elderly women living in the old age home and Christmas songs were sung.

Addressing the participants, Director General Social Welfare Mudasser Riaz Malik, while expressing good wishes from the Punjab government for the Christian community, said that Pakistan should be introduced to the world as tolerant and harmonized nation.

"We should extend this message to international community that there is love among followers of all beliefs and we all love Pakistan," said Malik.

He reminded that today is also the birthday of the founder of Pakistan. In this regard, he said, the views of the Fathers of the Nation about minorities should not be forgotten.

He quoted Quaid-i-Azam's words, "People of all religions are as Pakistani as I am. A new country has been formed and now all people of Pakistan without distinction of belief are free to live according to their faith."The DG Social Welfare said, "Protection of minorities is the responsibility of all of us. We all want the betterment of country."Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is striving to provide all kinds of facilities to the minority community. This is evidenced by the fact that Christmas celebrations are being held at official levels everywhere today," he concluded.